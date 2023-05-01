This month our Youth Services Manager is working hard to prepare for our upcoming Summer Reading Program. Summer Reading Programs like the one at the Chesterfield County Library System help to prevent the summer slide, foster social emotional development, and promote a love for reading. The theme for our Summer Reading Program this year is “All Together Now.” We hope you will join us as we explore different countries and learn about diverse cultures with fun activities that promote kindness, friendship, and unity. Registration for Summer Reading begins June 5, 2023.
The Friends of the Chesterfield County Library will present a Meet the Author Luncheon featuring Caleb Wygal at noon on May 11, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Building located at 300 Market Street in Cheraw.
Tickets are $20 and all proceeds support the Chesterfield County Libraries. Tickets are available at the Chesterfield Library and at the Matheson Library.
We are excited to share the activities that are happening around the county at our five Chesterfield County Library branches this month.
Please stop by and participate in one of our activities, browse through our new books, use one of our computers or even check out a DVD. We hope to see you soon.
Chesterfield Library, Matheson Library, and Pageland Library
Open Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Jefferson and McBee Depot
Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 10:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Pageland Library
May 18: 10:00 a.m. — Book Club
Every Wednesday afternoon from 2:00-4:00 p.m., games, puzzles, and coloring supplies will be available for everyone to enjoy.
Children’s Activities: There are no children’s activities in May as we prepare for Summer Reading beginning in June.
Chesterfield Library
May 24: 10:00 a.m. — Adult Bingo
Children’s Activities: There are no children’s activities in May as we prepare for Summer Reading beginning in June.
McBee Library
Fridays: 11:00 a.m. — Crochet Class
McBee Library
Children’s Activities: There are no children’s activities in May as we prepare for Summer Reading beginning in June.
Jefferson Library
May 1: 11:00 a.m. — Book Club
May 17: — All Day Puzzles
May 22: 11:00 a.m. — Adult Art Class (Supplies provided)
May 10: — All Day Painting for Children
There are no other children’s activities in May as we prepare for Summer Reading beginning in June.
Matheson Library (Cheraw)
Wednesdays: 10:00 a.m. — Seated Aerobic Exercise on DVD
Fridays: 9:00 a.m. — Online Computer Class
May 17: 10:30 a.m. — Movie Day- Showing: The Girl Who Believes in Miracles
Come to Matheson during the month of May and see if you can correctly guess the number of Pebbles in our jar! The winner will receive a prize.
Coloring pages, word search puzzles, grab bag crafts, and crossword puzzles are available every day.
Children’s Activities: There are no children’s activities in May as we prepare for Summer Reading beginning in June.
New Book List for May
South Carolina State Park Passes 2023-2024 (Free admission to SC State Parks)
Hiss & Tell: A Mrs. Murphy Mystery by Sandra Brown
Countdown by James Patterson
Blue Moon Haven by Janet Dailey
Blue Ridge Sunrise by Denise Hunter
Honeysuckle Dreams by Denise Hunter
The Nantucket Inn by Pamela Kelley
The Five Wishes of Mr. Murray McBride by Joe Siple
The Final Wish of Mr. Murray McBride by Joe Siple
Heart Bones: a novel by Colleen Hoover
Amazing Grace: The Life of John Newton and the Surprising Story Behind His Song by Bruce Hindmarsh (NF)