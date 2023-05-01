This month our Youth Services Manager is working hard to prepare for our upcoming Summer Reading Program. Summer Reading Programs like the one at the Chesterfield County Library System help to prevent the summer slide, foster social emotional development, and promote a love for reading. The theme for our Summer Reading Program this year is “All Together Now.” We hope you will join us as we explore different countries and learn about diverse cultures with fun activities that promote kindness, friendship, and unity. Registration for Summer Reading begins June 5, 2023.

The Friends of the Chesterfield County Library will present a Meet the Author Luncheon featuring Caleb Wygal at noon on May 11, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Building located at 300 Market Street in Cheraw.

