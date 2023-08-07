PAGNWS-08-08-23 MOBILE HOME FIRE ART

 Supplied

High Point, Sandhill, and Ruby/Mt.Croghan fire departments, along with Jefferson Rescue and Lifeguard EMS, responded to a mobile home fire on N. Knight Rd. Saturday, July 29, at approximately 9:30 p.m.

According to a report released by High Point Fire Department, their Engine 21 and Ladder 1 arrived on the scene to find a single-wide mobile home with three fourths involvement in fire.