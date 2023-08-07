High Point, Sandhill, and Ruby/Mt.Croghan fire departments, along with Jefferson Rescue and Lifeguard EMS, responded to a mobile home fire on N. Knight Rd. Saturday, July 29, at approximately 9:30 p.m.
According to a report released by High Point Fire Department, their Engine 21 and Ladder 1 arrived on the scene to find a single-wide mobile home with three fourths involvement in fire.
Firefighters dep-loyed two hose lines from Engine 21, while Ladder 1 set up its ladder to provide scene lighting.
Firefighters kno-cked down the bulk of the fire from the exterior, and then moved into the home to search for victims and complete fire extinguishment, the report stated.
Sandhills and Ruby/Mt.Croghan fire departments set up a water supply operation using a drop tank and tanker shuttle, according to the report.
Firefighters from all departments worked for over and hour searching for and extinguishing hidden pockets of fire.
High Point Fire Chief Bill Bussie said the mobile home was completely destroyed except for one bedroom.
He said no one was in the home and there were no injuries.