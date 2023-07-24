PRESS RELEASE
High Point Fire, Pageland Rescue, and Lifeguard EMS responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy. 9 and Oro Church Rd. on Friday night.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PRESS RELEASE
High Point Fire, Pageland Rescue, and Lifeguard EMS responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy. 9 and Oro Church Rd. on Friday night.
Firefighters arrived to find that a car being chased by police had struck a Jeep Cherokee and rolled over, according to a release by High Point Fire.
The report stated that firefighters rerouted Hwy. 9 traffic using Boyd Evans and Coon Creek roads to provide a safe work area while Rescue and EMS checked everyone for injuries.
Rescue and EMS were able to clear the scene once it was determined that there were no injuries, according to the report.
Firefighters remained on the scene to control fluid spills and maintain traffic control while the South Carolina Highway Patrol conducted its investigation.