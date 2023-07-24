PAGNWS-07-25-23 POLICE CHASE ART

This car rolled over after being chased by police and crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of Hwy. 9 East and Oro Church Road on Friday evening.

 Contributed

PRESS RELEASE

High Point Fire, Pageland Rescue, and Lifeguard EMS responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy. 9 and Oro Church Rd. on Friday night.