As families converge on aquatic centers, pools, splash pads, waterparks, and open bodies of water for recreational water activities, it is vital to ensure safety is a priority for all people.

“As South Carolinians look forward to summer fun, we want to remind families of essential safety tips for water recreation,” said Rod Tolbert, Chief Executive Officer of the Red Cross of South Carolina. “Before taking advantage of our state’s beautiful lakes, beaches, and pools, every family member should become ‘water smart.’ This starts with learning how to stay safe around water and learning how to swim.”

