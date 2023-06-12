Kristina Butler has been named principal of McBee Elementary School beginning with the 2023-2024 school year. Butler is a native of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
Butler earned a dual bachelor of science degree in both Early Childhood Education and Elementary Education from Clarion University of Pennsylvania. She later earned a masters degree in Administration and Supervision from the University of Phoenix.
Butler is a graduate of the three-year intensive S. C. Association of School Administrators (SCASA) Center of Executive Education Leadership for Aspiring Principals program, where she earned a badge in Supportive Leadership. She has also mentored assistant principals through the Developing Administrators Program.
In 1997, Butler began her teaching career in Sumter County as a seventh grade ELA teacher at Bates Middle School. In 1999, she transitioned to a 4K teacher in an inclusive setting at Kingsbury Elementary School.
Upon moving with her family to Kershaw County in 2004, she taught both kindergarten and first grade at Wateree Elementary School. In 2015, she was named assistant principal of Blaney Elementary School. She has served as the assistant principal of Camden Middle School for the past four years.
Butler currently resides in Camden with her husband Brett. She and her husband have two adult children, Logan and Savannah, son-in-law, Jason, and a new granddaughter, Olivia.