We are excited to share the activities that are happening around the county at our five Chesterfield County Library branches this month. Summer reading is in full swing! We have activities for children and adults of all ages.
Please stop by and participate in one of our activities, browse through our new books, use one of our computers or even check out a DVD. We hope to see you soon!
Chesterfield Library, Matheson Library, and Pageland Library: Open Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Jefferson and McBee Depot: Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 10:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Adult Summer Reading at all Library Branch Locations1. Weekly Prize Drawings: Adults can place their name in the drawing each time they read a book. A name will be drawn from each branch every Friday during our Summer Reading Program.
2. Grand Prize Drawing: Adults can enter the drawing at their library branch by completing the Book Bingo Black-Out Card and turning the completed card in at the circulation desk. The drawing will be held at the end of July.
July Adult Programs by Branch Location
Pageland Library Adult Activities
July 19: 10:00 a.m. Bingo for senior adults with refreshments and prizes, co-sponsored by Hospice of Chesterfield County.
July 20: 10:00 a.m. Book Club
McBee Library Adult Activities
Mondays: 10:00 a.m. Crochet Class
Jefferson Library Adult Activities
July 3: 11:00 a.m. Book Club
Matheson Library (Cheraw) Adult Activities
July 19: 10:30 a.m. Bingo for senior adults with refreshments and prizes, co-sponsored by Hospice of Chesterfield County.
Adult Grab Bag Crafts while supplies last.
Summer Reading Programs for Children by Branch LocationPageland Library
Storytime for Ages 0-5 at 11:00 a.m. / Afternoon Programming for ages 6-12 at 3:00 p.m.
July 10, July 17, July 24
Storytime for Ages 0-5 at 11:00 a.m. / Afternoon Programming for ages 6-12 at 3:00 p.m.
Storytime for Ages 0-5 at 11:00 a.m. / Afternoon Programming for ages 6-12 at 3:00 p.m.
July 12, July 19, July 26
Storytime for Ages 0-5 at 11:00 a.m. / Afternoon Programming for ages 6-12 at 3:00 p.m.
July 13, July 20, July 27
Storytime for Ages 0-5 at 11:00 a.m. / Afternoon Programming for ages 6-12 at 3:00 p.m.
July 14, July 21, July 28
Where Are the Children? by Mary Higgins Clark
Where Are the Children Now? by Mary Higgins Clark
I Will Find You by Harlan Coben
The Heart’s Choice by Tracy Peterson
All About Japan for Kids by Willamarie Moore
The Bucket List by Rachel Hanna
I Survived the Nazi Invasion, 1944: the graphic novel by Lauren Tarshis (Juvenile)
Maybe Someday by Colleen Hoover
Maybe Now by Colleen Hoover