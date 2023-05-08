Dr. Billy “Bick” Blakeney will be remembered as a “Medical Giant” in the community and as one who cared about his patients.

Dr. Blakeney passed away Friday, May 5, at the age of 92. He practiced medicine in his hometown of Pageland for 40 years. His practice was located in the medical office building, which was formerly that of Dr. D. C. Griggs, his father-in-law.

