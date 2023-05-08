Dr. Billy “Bick” Blakeney will be remembered as a “Medical Giant” in the community and as one who cared about his patients.
Dr. Blakeney passed away Friday, May 5, at the age of 92. He practiced medicine in his hometown of Pageland for 40 years. His practice was located in the medical office building, which was formerly that of Dr. D. C. Griggs, his father-in-law.
Local residents said Blakeney leaves behind a legacy of being much more than a skilled family practitioner. They said he was also a friend to his patients and that he genuinely cared about them.
Jefferson native Lavilla Louallen Evans said she got to know Blakeney in 1968 after her father, James Ellison Louallen, got sick with lung cancer. “Dr. Blakeney was fresh out of medical school at the time,” Evans recalled. “He knew my dad had lung cancer because of the problems he was having.” She said Blakeney referred them to a specialist for diagnosis and treatment. Evans said Dr. Blakeney would come to their house in Jefferson to visit her dad during his illness. She said not many doctors made house calls during that time. She remembered the last time Dr. Blakeney came to their house, he sat there and held her father’s hand. That was on a Thursday, she said.
Evans recalled her father saying, “Doctor, I feel better right now than I felt all day.” She said that was how much confidence her father had in Dr. Blakeney. She said the doctor told them her dad was passing. He died that coming Sunday. “Dr. Blakeney was just a Medical Giant,” remarked Evans.
Pageland resident John Blackwell said his mother, Marguerite Blackwell, cleaned Dr. Griggs and Dr. Blakeney’s office building for about seven years. “She loved working for him and Dr. Griggs,” remarked Blackwell. He said Dr. Blakeney was also his family doctor. “He was very compassionate,” Blackwell recalled. “He took the time to talk to you. He truly will be missed in the community.”
Gail Leaird, a local resident, described Blakeney as “fabulous, caring and a sweet man” who always tried to help people when they were sick. “He was my friend, as well as my doctor,” Leaird said.
Another local resident, Lance Aldridge, said Dr. Blakeney would tell you your problem, diagnose your problem, and tell you how to handle your problem. “He was a God-fearing man who was a friend to everybody,” Aldridge said. “Every patient was of interest to him.”
Dr. Blakeney was married to Patricia Griggs Blakeney for 54 years. They had three daughters, Denise, Diane, and Donna.
After his first wife’s passing, he later married Pat Caldwell.
A Celebration of Life Service for Dr. Blakeney was held Sunday, May 7, at Pageland First Baptist Church. The Rev. Joel Dale officiated.