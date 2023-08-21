PAGNWS-08-22-23 LIONS CLUB WITH ART

The Pageland-Jefferson Lions Club presented El Paso Grill with a certificate of appreciation last Thursday for their support of the club’s gumball and candy sales project. Donations from the project help the club provide eye exams and glasses for citizens. Club president Richard Strawn, front row, left, presented the certificate to Juan Tenorio Jr., Mario Santiz and Juan Tenorio, owner. Other members of the club pictured are Nancy Strawn, secretary, holding the sign; back row, from left, Timothy Griffin, third vice president; the Rev. David Christopher, chaplain; David Rivers, second vice president; Neil Kirkley; Bill Baumgartner, first vice president; and Dwight Johnson, treasurer.

 Vanessa Brewer-Tyson

By VANESSA BREWER-TYSON

The Pageland-Jefferson Lions Club currently partners with 40 local businesses who help support the club’s community projects.