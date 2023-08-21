By VANESSA BREWER-TYSON
The Pageland-Jefferson Lions Club currently partners with 40 local businesses who help support the club’s community projects.
Each of the business partners allows the club to place gumball/candy machines in their locations and/or helps with the club’s annual Vadalia Onion sale.
Richard Strawn, president of the local Lions Club, said the gumball/candy machine project is one of the best ones to bring in donations to help the club provide eye exams and glasses for people in the community.
The club plans to show appreciation to each of its partners by presenting them with a Certificate of Appreciation.
On Thursday, Aug. 17, El Paso Grill Mexican Restaurant was the first business partner to receive the certificate from members of the local club.
“Today, we are here to honor and show our appreciation to El Paso Grill for their many years of partnering with the Pageland-Jefferson Lions Club,” Strawn announced.
On behalf of the club, Strawn presented the certificate to owners Juan Tenorio,, his son Juan Jr., and Tenorio’s brother, Mario Santiz.
Other members of the local Lions Club present during the presentation, were Bill Baumgartner, first vice president; David Rivers, second vice president; Timothy Griffin, third vice president; the Rev. David Christopher, chaplain; Dwight Johnson, treasurer; Neil Kirkley, and Nancy Strawn, secretary.
The club intends to make two presentations a month to the different partners.
Strawn said the more local businesses that support the club, the more community needs and projects the club can be involved in.