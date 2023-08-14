Chesterfield County Democratic Party meeting
The Chesterfield County Democratic Party will meet 11 a.m. Saturday, August 19, at the Robert Smalls School, 316 Front St., Cheraw.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Chesterfield County Democratic Party will meet 11 a.m. Saturday, August 19, at the Robert Smalls School, 316 Front St., Cheraw.
Join Senior Bingo at the Pageland Community Library, 109 W. Blakeney St., on Wednesday, August 16, at 10 a.m.
Prizes will be given.
The event is sponsored by the library and Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation. For more information, call 843-672-6930 or 843-337-8186.
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 33 Wesley Chapel Rd., Pageland, will hold Family and Friends Day Sunday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m. The theme for the program is “The Joy of the Lord is Our Strength.” The Rev. Brian Mungo will be the speaker.