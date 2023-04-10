PAGELAND — The frigid temperatures and rain did not prevent Pageland’s fourth annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday from being a huge hit with the kids, as well as the adults.
The event, which was held at the Pageland Community Center, had a new twist this year because of the inclement weather.
Brightly colored eggs were scattered all across the floor before the different egg races began. Some of the eggs had cash or local merchant coupons inside them.
Participants were grouped according to their ages. A lot of excitement could be felt in the building as the different groups raced to collect as many eggs as they could get into their baskets during their allotted times.
Timothy Griffin, president of the Pageland Chamber of Commerce, said this was the first time an adult group participated in the egg hunt.
“They appeared to have as much fun as the kids,” Griffin remarked.
The Easter Bunny was there to take pictures with the children at the end of the races.
Each participant could pick up a bag of colored grass for their baskets as they left the center.