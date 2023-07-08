Sand washes away. Memories last forever.

The year was 1982. That would have been South Carolina Wildlife magazines 28th anniversary. I worked in film then and I felt I was part of the magazine staff though I wasn’t. While I wondered how it’d be to work in print, I went afield and one place took me afar, beyond the coast, beyond the continent even. I went to film nesting loggerhead sea turtles at Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge. To say it was an adventure serves it no justice. It was epic, a Sir David Attenborough adventure, only I was a tad too young to realize it back then.