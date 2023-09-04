Four news networks from Charlotte visited the Chesterfield County Emergency Management Services last week during Hurricane Idalia.
The network stations included WSOC-TV Channel 9, WCNC-TV Channel 36, WCCB-TV Channel 18, and Queen City News Channel 46.
Chad Arant, director of the county EMS said his office was chosen by the news networks to interview because Chesterfield County was the only one in their media area impacted by Hurricane Idalia last Wednesday and Thursday morning.
Deanna Dixon, Public Information Officer for the local EMS, and Clay Kerns, Deputy Director, provided information to the reporters from networks about local weather conditions during the storm and how the county was impacted.
Arant said he was busy handling all of the phone calls and Zoom meetings during the hurricane.