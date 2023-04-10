Chesterfield County Democratic Party meeting
The Chesterfield County Democratic Party will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 33 Wesley Chapel Rd., Pageland.
Mt. Croghan museum open twice a month
The Mt. Croghan Historic Museum is now open the first and third Sunday of each month, except for holidays.
Museum hours are 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. You can also contact the Mayor or any Town Council member to schedule a visitation at another time, if needed.
Lions Club meets
The Pageland-Jefferson Lions Club will meet at 12 noon, Thursday, April 20, for lunch at Jon’s Tavern. Be a part of the Lion Club’s local community projects and as they partner with local businesses to serve the community and provide eye exams and eyewear to your neighbors.
Central High Fine Arts Department Production
The Central High Fine Arts Department will perform “Once Upon A Mattress” Thursday through Saturday, April 27-29, beginning at 7 each evening. The production will take place at the school gymnasium.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.centralhighchorus.com for $7 each. Tickets at the door are $10 each.
Roll-A-Luggage Care Package Campaign
The 2023 Roll-A-Luggage Care Package Campaign is seeking donors for this year’s project that will help graduating seniors of Central High, South Pointe Christian, and McBee High.
The campaign, sponsored by Headz Up Solutions, aids new graduates of Chesterfield County Schools who plan to further their education by attending a college, technical college, or university, or by entering the military.
The objective of the campaign is to fill a luggage with necessities students may need to navigate through their freshman year of college or in the military.
For more information about how you can give to the project, contact Melissa Rorie at 704-993-7816, or Brandi Porter at 704-524-9541. You can also visit the website at support@headzupsolutions.org.
Social Security Brunch & Learn
Questions about Social Security will be addressed at a free Brunch & Learn on Monday, April 24 from 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon at Beth’s Kitchen.
The meeting is sponsored by Baumgartner Funeral Home and Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation. A Social Security representative will speak about Medicare, Disability and Retirement.
Call 843-623-5526 to register. The meeting is limited to the first 25 participants.