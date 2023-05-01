McLeod Health Cheraw announced Alissa Williams, RN, as the Quarter 1 (January, February, March) recipient of its Sunshine Patient Recognition Award.
According to a release by McLeod, the quarterly award is presented to the employee recognized the highest number of times by patients during Service Excellence rounding.
Williams is a Registered Nurse on the Medical Surgical Floor and is currently being trained on the Tablo Hemodialysis devices to be able to provide in-house hemodialysis to patients.
Some of the comments made by patients about Williams include:
“I know I’m in good hands with her.”
“Alissa is just wonderful!”
“She has gone above and beyond for our family today.”
“You can tell she cares about her patients.”
Cassie Davis with McLeod Service Excellence shared, “Thank you Alissa for all you are doing to impact our patient’s care, their healing, and their experience at McLeod Health Cheraw.”