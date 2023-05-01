Sunshine Award

Alissa Williams, RN, was a recent recipient of the Sunshine Patient Recognition Award at McLeod Health Cheraw.

 Submitted

McLeod Health Cheraw announced Alissa Williams, RN, as the Quarter 1 (January, February, March) recipient of its Sunshine Patient Recognition Award.

According to a release by McLeod, the quarterly award is presented to the employee recognized the highest number of times by patients during Service Excellence rounding.

Trending Videos