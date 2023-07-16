The Pageland Police Department (PPD) issued a news release on its Facebook page regarding a burglar alarm response by the department on July 10, 2023 at Roger’s Food and Beverage.
According to the release, at approximately 2:08 a.m., Pageland Police Officers responded to the business, located at 202 W McGregor Street in Pageland, to find the front glass had been broken.
PPD reported its officers arrived on scene and observed a male running across the roadway and met another male subject.
According to PPD, officers went to make contact and one subject, identified as Michael Anthony Barnes (44 of Loganville, Ga.), took off on foot and a second suspect, identified as Alex William Fleury (26 of Anderson, S.C.), obeyed officer’s commands and was placed under arrest.
PPD said its officers were able to locate Barnes and he was also placed under arrest.
Barnes and Fleury were charged with Burglary 2nd degree and Criminal Conspiracy, according to the report.
PPD said all items stolen were recovered.