Name: Madison Champagne, Valedictorian
Hometown: Pageland
Parents and siblings: Mother, Amber Champagne, father, Terry Champagne, sister, Karsyn Champagne
Clubs, sports, and extracurricular activities: Central High Marching Band — drum major; FFA — co-president; Academic Challenge and Academic Bowl Teams — captain; Mu Alpha Theta — co-president; Beta Club — president; and volunteer firefighter at High Point Fire District
Favorite subject and why: My favorite subject is probably science, especially biology and chemistry. I can’t explain it, but I love learning about the science of life and how things work.
Favorite teachers and why: I have a few favorites. Mr. Geoffrey Mack has been my band director for the last six years and has helped every one of his students grow to become amazing things. Without his support, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Mr. Brian Myers and Mrs. Susan Alford have been other extremely supportive teachers who have helped me to grow.
Mentors and why: One of my biggest mentors was a friend of mine who graduated two years ago, Jacqueline Rocha-Medellin. She was valedictorian, and I remember wanting to be just like her when I met her. She took me under her wings and showed me everything she wished she would’ve known in high school.
College planning to attend: The University of Mount Olive
Career goals: I intend to get my Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine and return to my hometown to work as a livestock veterinarian.
Summer Plans: I’ll be going on a cruise with my family and best friend, Abby Lear, to celebrate graduation. After that, I’ll spend a little time helping the marching band prepare for their upcoming season.
Free time, hobbies: I love listening to and making music, reading, and just spending time with my animals.
Three things you are thankful for: The friendships I’ve made over the past few years, my family, and the opportunities to try new things.
Words you live by: Try it, just once. If you hate it, then you never have to do it again; but you won’t know unless you try.
Inspiration and motivation in becoming a top student at your school: I have always liked to challenge myself, and I wanted to challenge myself to achieve that and just prove that I could do it. It also was a way for me to be a good example to those who saw me as a leader.