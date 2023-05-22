PAGELAND — The Exceptional Education students from Jefferson Elementary, Pageland Elementary, New Heights Middle, and Central High had an action filled night of baseball during “Friday Nights Under the Lights” Friday, May 19, at Central’s ball field.
Each player had a buddy from the Central High junior and and varsity baseball and softball teams. The buddy system was implemented to make sure each exceptional education student got the full baseball game experience.
Players on the Blue Team included Coytney Bell, Jackson Burch, Austin Pablo, Kameron Beckham, Isaiah Godwin, Jacoby Aistrop, and Christopher Chambers. Their buddies included Camden Threatt, Preston Sullivan, Aubree Branham, Jacob Tomberlin, Logan Olney, Colton Threatt, DylanTomberlin, Lawson Hicks, and Jackson Coleman.MThe Blue Team coaches included Logan Donald, resource teacher; Kim Welch, third grade teacher; and Kay Griffin, TMD teacher, all of Pageland Elementary.
Players on the Red Team included Kameron Robinson, Ethan Miller, Daniel Martinez, Gabriel Reiz, Emily Freeman, Cooper Mills, Tyquiavian Blakeney, and Asher Robertson. Their buddies included Braden Price, Cody Branham, Daniel Leaird, Drake Wilson, Blaire Butler, Taisha Quick, Farrah Price, Cohen Phillips, Aidan Welch, and Jay Gaither. The Red Team coaches included Shane Griffin, TMD teacher/head football coach; and Cornelius Chambers, TMD assistant/football coach, both of Central High.
The game was announced by Central High principal, Thomas Brewer, and Jane Leaird. The home plate was coached by Deion Mason, Central High EMD assistant/baseball and football coach. Mallory Helms sang the National Anthem while Cameron Robinson and Ethan Miller held the American flag.
Thank you to Central High athletic director, Mitch Leaird; varsity baseball coach, Trent Strickland; and Chesterfield County School Superintendent Dr. Chan Anderson for helping to make the event possible for our Exceptional Education students.