More than 40 staff members from all area schools attended the first annual Pageland-Jefferson Schools Employee Appreciation Night Wednesday, July 19.
School employees included teachers, aides, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, substitutes, custodians, and administrators.
Sherby Blakeney, coordinator for the event, partnered with the town of Pageland to show “support, love, and appreciation” for the hard work and dedication local school employees demonstrate each year.
Blakeney said she got the idea and vision to do something for teachers and other school staff members during one of her morning prayer times.
With the vision in mind, she contacted Mayor Jason Evans and members of the Pageland Town Council to get their support for an event that would be geared to uplifting and encouraging local school employees.
“The town of Pageland immediately agreed to support this event,” Blakeney remarked.
They provided accommodations at the Pageland Community Center, she said.
Blakeney solicited volunteers to help plan the schools employees event, and together they got busy contacting local residents, businesses, and organizations for their financial support.
“They showed so much love,” Blakeney said of the donors.
An overwhelming amount of donations came in within a week’s time, she said. Most of the funds went to cash prizes for all school employees attending the event. Blakeney will open up a bank account with leftover funds for next year’s event.
She said Mayor Evans set a goal to raise $10,000 for next year’s local Schools Employee Appreciation.
During the event, Blakeney greeted the school staff members, saying, “We support you, appreciate you, love you.
“I just wanted to show appreciation for what you do every day,” Blakeney remarked.
The Rev. Tim Mobley, pastor of Sandy Run Baptist Church, Jefferson, prayed for a covering of protection over the teachers, staff members, and students. He also prayed for parental support for the employees.
Blakeney introduced volunteers for the event, including Kara Douglas, an 11th grader at Central High; Makenzie Autry, a ninth grader at Central; members of Oro Church, and local residents, Breanna Wade and Valeria Baker. She thanked Audrey Price, who was unable to attend the event, for providing bottled water for the participants.
Wade read a poem written by Mary Nicholson, a Pageland resident, which was dedicated to teachers.
Thomas Brewer, new principal at Pageland Elementary, spoke briefly to the crowd. In his remarks, he quoted the African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child.”
“Great things will happen at Pageland Elementary,” Brewer remarked.
Pageland Mayor Jason Evans told the employees that the work they do is “very important to our community, our state, and to our kids.”
Tori Brandon, the 2023 Miss Central High, entertained the group by singing, “Anyone,” by Demi Lovato.
A gift card was awarded to principals of the schools that had the most employees attending the event. The two schools included Central High and Pageland Elementary.
Pageland Town Council members in attendance were Mayor pro tem, Harold Hutto, Jimmie Baker, and Shane Hancock. School administrators present included Brewer, Anthony Miller, principal of New Heights Middle, and Angela Lowery, assistant principal of Pageland Elementary. Dorothy Myers, a resident of Jefferson, represented the Pageland-Jefferson School Advisory Board.