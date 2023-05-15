Seniors at Central High participated in the school’s annual College and Career Decision Day Friday, May 12.
During the event, seniors made their commitments to their choice of colleges, universities, and academies. Students were accompanied by family members, college and career representatives, and their principal, Thomas Brewer.
School counselor, Monica Cagle, presented the students participating in the event.
Students and their college and career decisions are as following:
Benedict College
Charleston Southern
Claflin University
Clemson University
Coastal Carolina University
Coker University
Empire Beauty
Francis Marion University
Greensboro College
Lander University
Mt. Olive University
S.C. Fire Academy
S.C. State University
South Piedmont Community College
Spelman College
St. Andrews University
The University of South Carolina
USC Lancaster
Wingate University
York Technical College