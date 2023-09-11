Jak’s Game Exchange held its grand opening Saturday, Sept. 9, at its new shop in Pageland.
Owners Andy and Jessie Kimrey said their business, located at 109 N. Pearl St., specializes in video games and systems.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Jak’s Game Exchange held its grand opening Saturday, Sept. 9, at its new shop in Pageland.
Owners Andy and Jessie Kimrey said their business, located at 109 N. Pearl St., specializes in video games and systems.
“We have everything from Nintendo to modern day PlayStation,” Jessie Kimrey remarked.
The owners said their customers can buy, sell, or trade modern to vintage video games, consoles, and accessories at reasonable prices. The business accepts cash, credit cards, debit cards, and several other forms of payment.
In case you may be wondering, the ‘J’ and ‘a’ in Jak’s stand for Jessie and Andy. And of course, the ‘K’ is for Kimrey.
Business hours are 12 noon until 6 p.m., Wednesday through Friday; and from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday. You can also check the business out on their social media page. Look for special trade days as well.