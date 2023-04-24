Central High Fine Arts Department Production
The Central High Fine Arts Department will perform “Once Upon A Mattress” Thursday through Saturday, April 27-29, beginning at 7 each evening. The production will take place at the school gymnasium.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.centralhighchorus.com for $7 each. Tickets at the door are $10 each.
Taste of Pageland April 29
The Pageland Garden Club’s Taste of Pageland will take place Saturday, April 29, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the home of Kenny and Wanda Douglas, 23630 Hwy. 9, Mt. Croghan.
Theme for the event is “Moonlight and Magnolias.” There will be approximately 30 vendors with a variety of foods for guests to enjoy. Music will be provided by Three Peace Band.
Tickets cannot be purchased at the door, and no one under 18 years of age will be admitted.
Parking will be available;however, carpooling is suggested, where possible. The elderly and guests with special needs will be transported from the parking area by golf carts to the site of the event.
High Point Baptist service
Please join us at High Point Baptist Church 11 a.m. Sunday, May 7, to hear Wesley Helms share his testimony about how God used Ground 40 to lead him to Christ and recovery.
Stamp out Hunger Campaign
The annual Stamp Out Hunger campaign will take place Saturday, May 13.
Please prepare to participate in the largest food collection program in the US. Your local postman will pick up your donations the day of the campaign.
Your donations will go to the food bank in your area of the county, so you are helping your neighbors by participating. Please put nonperishable food items that come in non-glass containers in your mailbox before your mail runs on May 13.