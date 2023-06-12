The Pageland Town Council is facing an issue of dollars and sense.
At its June meeting, the town’s Fire Chief and Public Works director made new equipment requests — more than $1 million for a used aerial ladder truck for the fire department and $72,000 for a JetVac which is used to excavate utility lines.
The Fire Chief and the Public Works directors said the requests “make sense” because of the demonstrated need and the potential cost savings.
For the fire department, the savings will be seen when the department gets its ISO insurance rating. During its last review the department lost points because it did not have a aerial ladder truck.
For public works, the savings will come in time spent digging around buried utility lines. Some recent excavations for utility line repairs have taken several days. The same job, done by a JetVac, can be done in hours, the department estimated. The town has $72,000 in rural development grant funds that could be used to purchase the JetVac.
Previously, the fire department had made buying a pumper truck its top priority. Now, the department has made a used aerial truck its top priority at an estimated cost of $1 million. Currently, the town has $280,000 in funds that could be used to purchase a new apparatus.
The town could borrow funds for the fire truck purchase or issue a general obligation bond. Impact fees dedicated to the fire department could also be used for a new apparatus.
In other action, the town council voted to increase the number of handicapped parking spaces in downtown from eight to 12 and to deny a request to move the handicap parking spot in front of the Welcome to Pageland mural. The council voted to pursue the JetVac purchase while studying options for the the aerial ladder truck.