The Chesterfield Family YMCA announced the Town of Chesterfield has partnered with them to rebuild the Chesterfield Community Garden.
Located on Hursey Drive in Chesterfield, the community garden was created in the Fall of 2012. The Chesterfield Family YMCA said while the garden had become dormant in recent years, it is now thriving thanks to the contributions, donations and efforts from the Duke Energy Foundation, Rhyne LawnCare & Landscaping, Chesterfield Masonic Lodge # 220, McLeod Health Cheraw and the Chesterfield Public Works Department.