Sherry Young is the new principal of McBee High for the 2023-2024 school year.
Young is a native of Johnsonville, S.C. She was educated in the public school system of Florence School District Five.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sherry Young is the new principal of McBee High for the 2023-2024 school year.
Young is a native of Johnsonville, S.C. She was educated in the public school system of Florence School District Five.
She has spent more than 29 years in education and has taught all levels of mathematics. Most of her teaching career was at South Florence High, five of which were in Newnan, Ga.
Young has served as assistant principal at West Florence High for the last five years.
She earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Furman University and a Master of Education in Secondary Education from the University of South Carolina. She also earned a second Master of Education in Educational Administration from USC.
Young and her husband, Eddie, have been married for 28 years. They have two daughters, Jewel and Savanna.
Young currently resides in Florence.