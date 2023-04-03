The Pageland Planning Commission approved a list of street names for the planned Laney Farms development off U.S. 601 last week.
Some of the proposed names could be confusing to 911 operators, said some planning commissioners. Among the names that could be difficult to pronounce or understand were Hans Devauld Lane, Schlossberg and Von Der Berg Drive.
Several names are identical or close to existing streets in Pageland: proposed Mount Blakeney Lane, and Blakeney Crossroad, existing Nellie Blakeney Road, and Blakeney Street.
Existing roads with identical or similar names in the county, according to the county’s GIS; Tulip Road in Cheraw, Magnolia Lane in Cheraw; Dogwood Circle in Pageland, Azalea Road, Cheraw, Marigold Drive, Chesterfield; Daisy Lane, Cheraw; John Doster Road, Pageland; Maggie Davis Road, Chesterfield; Zoar Road, Cheraw; Rogers Circle, Jefferson and Charles Anderson Lane, Pageland.
While the planning commission discussed potential similarities or problems, it did not amend the list of proposed names.
According to state law, Planning Commissions are responsible for naming streets.
Two proposed lists were considered and approved.
List one: Laney Farms Drive, Titus Laney Drive, Teter Court, Wildcat Lane,
Doster Lane, Cork Drive, Spring Hill Lane, Mount Blakeney Lane, Captain John
Drive, Blakeney Crossroads, Limerick Drive; Maggie Way, Von Der Berg Drive;
Thistle Drive, Golden Beaver Lane, Palatine Drive, Darmstadt Drive; Hans
Alternates on list one: Reeb, Schlossberg, Zoar, Boggan David Funderburk,
Galway, Lynches, Rogers, Anderson, Ireland, Militia.
List two provided by the Pageland Garden Club: Yellow Belle Drive, Tulip
Drive, Magnolia Lane, Crepe Myrtle Lane, Camellia Court, Dog wood Lane,
Lantana Lane, Verbena Avenue, Azalea Drive, Rose Lane, Carnation, Orchid,
Sunflower, Wildflower, Peace Lily, Easter Lily, Poinsettia, Zinnia Drive,
Marigold Lane, Nandina, Iris, Daisy Lane, SnowBell, Hibicus, Daffodil,
Jasmine, Buttercup, and Violet.