The Town of Pageland and its Main Street Project hosted its first Fly In on Saturday, June 17, at the Pageland Airport.
Sherri Honeycutt, director of the Main Street Project, said a about 35 planes, including a helicopter and several gyros, flew in to the airport. She said Alex Mello, who served as air traffic controller from the ground, made sure the vessels came in and flew out safely.
“It was a great turnout and a beautiful and perfect day for pilots,” she said.
Billy Hogge, a member of the Pageland Airport Committee and pilot, reported the pilots saying it was one of the best Fly Ins they’ve ever participated in.
Honeycutt said the attendees enjoyed foods and soft drinks from vendors, including Sharperson Farms BBQ, TB’s Italian Ice & Donuts, Gentlemen’s Mobile Bar, Mama Blair’s, and Jimcos. They also enjoyed music provided by DJ Jeremy Johnson.
Jordan Seidholm, member of the Airport Committee, took some of his family members and a few of the Pageland Council members up for a ride in his helicopter.
Carolina Scrap Iron and Metal sponsored the event.
Honeycutt said the Main Street Project was created by the town to help revitalize and promote the town. She said it works with the Chamber of Commerce to bring more business into the town.