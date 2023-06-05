Hurricane season officially started on June 1 in South Carolina and Duke Energy is providing communities across the state support through microgrants totaling $500,000.
Duke Energy said the grants will provide communities resources to increase their ability to help residents prepare for and recover from significant weather events.
The Town of Chesterfield was among the recipients and was awarded $12,500 in grant funds to supply emergency equipment, such as radios, traffic cones, chain saws, rain suits, and safety vests, to the town’s police and fire departments.
“Preparing communities to respond to severe weather impacts begins at the local level,” said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina state president in a press release. “We are committed to keeping South Carolina’s resiliency and economy strong. These grants will help provide fellow first responders with the tools and training to handle whatever Mother Nature throws our way.”
According to Duke Energy, its Emergency Preparedness and Storm Resiliency Grant Program was designed to help organizations with roles in emergency preparedness. Applicants could request funds up to $20,000 and grants were awarded to a total of 32 nonprofits and governmental entities across South Carolina.
For more information on how to stay prepared for significant weather events, visit the South Carolina Emergency Management website at https://hurricane.sc