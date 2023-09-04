September is National Library Card Sign-up Month.
Get yours today!
Library cards are free for all county residents. Adults must present their valid photo ID when getting a card for themselves or their children.
Each branch will have one winner of a Wal-Mart gift card drawn from all new card sign-ups in the month of September, so if you have friends or family who still don’t have one, now is the time to sign-up!
We will also be issuing free replacement cards during the month of September for patrons whose cards have been misplaced, normally a $3.00 replacement fee.
Having your own card gives you access to library materials and also allows you the ability to borrow materials from the comfort of your home through our SC LENDS consortium; books delivered to your local library from around the state at no cost to you. You can even download e-books and audiobooks to your personal device through our Jasmine Digital Library. Stop by your local library to let us show you how digital access works.
Upcoming Events
Chesterfield Library activities
Wednesdays: 10:00 a.m. — Seated Tai Chi Class with Mrs. Jane Crossman
Tuesdays: 11:00 a.m. — Storytime
September 5: 3:00 p.m. — Lego Club
September 19: 3:00 p.m. — Kids Carnival
September 20: 2:00 p.m. — Bingo
Jefferson Library activities
September 6: 3:00 p.m. — Lego Club
September 11: 11:00 a.m. — Book Club
September 20: 3:00 p.m. — Kids Carnival
Matheson Library (Cheraw) activities
Wednesdays: 10:00 a.m. — Seated Exercise
Thursdays: 11:00 a.m. — Storytime
Fridays: 9- 12 noon — Online Self-Paced Computer Classes
September 7: 3:00 p.m. — Lego Club
September 20: 11:00 a.m. — Movie Day, National Champions
September 21: 3:00 p.m. — Kids Carnival
September 27: 10:30 a.m. — Bingo
McBee Library activities
Weekly Crochet Classes with Mrs. Paulette. Call 843-335-7515 to register.
September 13: 3:00 p.m. — Lego Club
September 27: 3:00 p.m. — Kids Carnival
Pageland Library activities
Mondays: 11:00 a.m. — Storytime
September 18: 3:00 p.m. — Kids Carnival
New book list for September
Texas Ranger: The Epic Life of Frank Hammer, The Man Who Killed Bonnie and Clyde by John Boessenecker (Nonfiction)
Tombstone: The Earp Brothers, Doc Holliday, and the Vendetta Ride From Hell by Tom Clavin (Nonfiction)
Obsessed by James Patterson
Out of Nowhere by Sandra Brown
E.M.P.: The End of the World As We Know It by Cal Wilson Bk 1
EMP NYC by Cal Wilson Bk 2
On Bended Knee by Brittany Holmes
The Paris Daughter by Kristin Harmel
Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See
Prom Mom by Laura Lippman
Library hours
Chesterfield Library, Matheson Library and Pageland Library
Open Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Jefferson and McBee Depot
Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 10:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.