The 72nd Pageland Watermelon Festival begins Friday, and area residents will find favorite traditions of past events, some new ones, a variety of foods, soft drinks, and lots of watermelons.
“We are expecting another huge crowd this year,” remarked Timothy Griffin, president of the Pageland Chamber of Commerce and festival sponsor.
Griffin said the Pageland Fire and Police departments are working closely to make sure all of the festival guests are safe.
The festival officially opens at noon Friday with vendors and food trucks.
Advanced wristbands can be purchased at Rivers Graphics, the Knick Knack Shack and the Chamber of Commerce office for $20, and they can be purchased for $25 during at the festival.
Thursday, July 13
• Family Night BINGO: 6 p.m., Burgers On Pearl
• Family Ride Night: 6 p.m. — 10 p.m. (rides open, wristbands only)
Friday, July 14
• Food truck Trucks and Vendors: 12 p.m.
• Music at Moore Park Stage: Lucas James, 7 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.; Whits End, 9:30 p.m. — 11:30 p.m.
• Watermelon Festival Rodeo: 8 p.m. at the American Legion Field
Saturday, July 15
• Melon Mile 5K: 8 a.m. at Pageland Elementary School
• Watermelon Brawl: 9 a.m. at Pageland Community Center
• Watermelon Festival Parade: 10 a.m. (starts at Pageland Elem. and travels down McGregor St. through downtown)
• Food Trucks and Vendors: 12 p.m.
• Carnival Rides: 12 p.m.
• Car Show: 12 p.m., 300 S. Pearl St.
• Seed Spitting Contest: 2 p.m., Gazebo at Moore Park
• Comedy Jam: 8 p.m. at Pageland Community Center
• Watermelon Festival Rodeo: 8 p.m. at the American Legion Field
• Music at Moore Park: Riston Diggs, 6 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.; Tru Sol, 9 p.m. — midnight
Sunday, July 16
• 3 point Shoot Out & Dunk Contest: 1 p.m. — 8 p.m., Pageland Community Center