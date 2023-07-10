PAGNWS-07-11-23 WATERMELON FESTIVAL EVENTS ART
The 72nd Pageland Watermelon Festival begins Friday, and area residents will find favorite traditions of past events, some new ones, a variety of foods, soft drinks, and lots of watermelons.

“We are expecting another huge crowd this year,” remarked Timothy Griffin, president of the Pageland Chamber of Commerce and festival sponsor.