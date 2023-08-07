School buses were rolling and car lines were long as Chesterfield County students returned to classes last Wednesday, Aug. 2, for the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
Petersburg Primary, a 4k through second grade school, is where some of our local students entered public school for the first time last week. There were lots of smiling faces as the little ones with colorful backpacks and their parents walked through the doors and down the halls of the school to find their teachers and classrooms.