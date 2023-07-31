The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program announced it is offering free virtual training to those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem (GAL) in Chesterfield County.
The training will begin Monday, Aug. 21.
The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program is a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy. According to a press release by the agency, GALs advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services (DSS).
Interested volunteers should be at least 21 years old, have a clean criminal record and no previous DSS case history.
The S.C. Department of Child Advocacy reports the Chesterfield County GAL Program is currently serving 25 children with only eight volunteer GALs to assist.
The agency said while GAL staff members fill in the gaps, the need for more volunteers is urgent.
“The need is greater than ever in our state for volunteer advocates. Our goal is to ensure that every child in the family court system has a voice and finds a safe permanent home as quickly as possible. We are always looking for caring and dedicated individuals to advocate on behalf of our state’s most vulnerable children, “says LaDara Depugh, Director of the South Carolina GAL program in the press release.
For more information, visit gal.sc.gov to download an application or contact Erin Petrella, Regional Recruiter and Trainer for the GAL program, at (864) 381-3725 or Erin.Petrella@childadvocate.sc.gov.