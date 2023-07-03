JEFFERSON — Carson Adams has been selected as the recipient of Sandhill’s fifth annual Buck White Memorial Scholarship.
Adams, a Chesterfield High School graduate, was awarded the $2,500 scholarship by Sandhill Telephone Cooperative in honor of Major Forrest “Buck” White.
Buck, who was employed at Sandhill Telephone for more than 17 years, died on Nov. 30, 2017 at the age of 51.
According to a press release by Sandhill, Buck was a retired member of the South Carolina National Guard with 21 years of service, including deployment in operation Iraqi freedom. Sandhill said during his service, Major White received the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, the War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal.
Adams, who will attend the University of South Carolina’s College of Engineering in the fall, played volleyball, softball and was a cheerleader at Chesterfield High. According to Sandhill, she is a National Merit Finalist, a member of the All-District Academic Bowl Team and Beta Club, and was awarded the National Rural and Small Town Award. Her extracurricular school activities include the Academic Bowl, Student Government, FCA and she is an active member in her church. Adams plans to major in Chemical Engineering.
Sandhill said the company offers the $2,500 scholarship in Buck’s memory to foster and promote female athletics. Buck was a graduate of Chesterfield High School where his daughters, Ashtan and Krystan White, were also graduates. The company said it received a “very good response from applicants this year and it was a hard decision.”