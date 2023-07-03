PAGNWS-07-04-23 SCHOLARSHIP ART

Carson Adams (left) was the recent recipient of the Buck White Memorial Scholarship from Sandhills Telephone.

 Submitted

JEFFERSON — Carson Adams has been selected as the recipient of Sandhill’s fifth annual Buck White Memorial Scholarship.

Adams, a Chesterfield High School graduate, was awarded the $2,500 scholarship by Sandhill Telephone Cooperative in honor of Major Forrest “Buck” White.