South Carolina 2023 State Teacher of the Year (TOY), Dieon Jamison, was guest speaker for the Chesterfield County School District’s annual TOY Banquet Thursday, May 11.
Jamison, a native of Orangeburg County, is an English/Language Arts teacher at Legacy Early College in Greenville. He was a Bill and Melinda Gates Millennium Scholar and has won numerous awards in the field of education.
He said as a child he was very inquisitive and did “unorthodox things” such as read the newspaper and listen to the news. He knew early in life that he wanted to be a teacher.
Jamison engaged the participants of the banquet by having them stand up each time they agreed with or related to a statement on the video screen. One such statement was: All students have the opportunity to achieve success.
He spoke about the achievement gap and disparities in education between the South Carolina school districts. He made reference to “The Corridor of Shame.” (The Corridor of Shame refers to a strip of poor, rural areas in the state.)
Jamison believed he had excellent teachers and great opportunities in the county he grew up in. However, he learned that wasn’t so.
“There is an achievement gap,” he said. “There is a gap in opportunity.”
He said he went back to Orangeburg County to teach, to make a difference.
“I knew I wanted to provide opportunity for my students,” Jamison remarked.
Given the opportunity, he believes all children can succeed.
He also made reference to a statement made by Dr. Miranda Bailey from Grey’s Anatomy — “No child’s future should depend upon luck.”
Jamison said a kid should not have to be lucky to have opportunity for success.
“We can be gate keepers of opportunities,” stated Jamison. “Or we can be providers of opportunity.”
Jamison earned a bachelor of science degree in sociology from Clemson University and a master of science in education from John Hopkins University.