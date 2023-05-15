Dieon Jamison, State Teacher of the Year

S.C. State Teacher of the Year, Dieon Jamison, third from left, was guest speaker for the Chesterfield County School District’s annual Teacher of the Year Banquet last Thursday. He is shown with Jennifer Byrd, 2022-2023 District TOY; Dr. Nikki Hazzard, director of Human Resources for the district; and Stephanie Ramirez, 2021-2022 District TOY.

 Vanessa Brewer-Tyson

South Carolina 2023 State Teacher of the Year (TOY), Dieon Jamison, was guest speaker for the Chesterfield County School District’s annual TOY Banquet Thursday, May 11.

Jamison, a native of Orangeburg County, is an English/Language Arts teacher at Legacy Early College in Greenville. He was a Bill and Melinda Gates Millennium Scholar and has won numerous awards in the field of education.

