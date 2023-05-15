Amelia, a "miracle" child

Amelia Zearfoss, second from left, suffered traumatic injuries from a tragic accident in March. She returned home May 3. She is shown with her twin sister, Bailey, and parents, Greg and Teresa Zearfoss. A benefit was held for Amelia May 7 in Ruby.

 Vanessa Brewer-Tyson

Four year-old Amelia is not just an average little girl. Her parents, Greg and Teresa Zearfoss, emergency responders, and medical experts believe her to be a “miracle” child.

Amelia suffered traumatic injuries from a tragic accident earlier this year that could have ended her life or left her paralyzed.

Trending Videos