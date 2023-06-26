The 2023 Pageland Watermelon Pageant was held Saturday, June 24, at the Pageland Community Center. Hope Savage and Serena Garcia hosted the event. This year’s pageant included contestants from CHESCO Services, as well as those for the adult, teen, and children’s divisions.
Pageant winners are as following: Dakota Locklear, Wee Baby Miss Watermelon; Cassie Meadows, Baby Miss Watermelon; Waylon McManus, Baby Mr. Watermelon; Everly Dean, Toddler Miss Watermelon; Maverick Glance, Toddler Mr. Watermelon; Haven Grace Sutton, Tot Miss Watermelon; Charlie Dean, Tot Mr. Watermelon; Sofia Grace Martinez, Tiny Miss Watermelon; Emillee Alison, Petite Miss Watermelon; Olivia Rink, Little Miss Watermelon; Natalie Courtney, Miss CHESCO Watermelon; Mallory Helms, Junior Miss Watermelon; Brooklyn Short, Teen Miss Watermelon; Kaiden Johnson, Teen Mr. Watermelon; Kaitlyn Nicholson, Ms. Watermelon; and Jzurnee Myers, Miss Watermelon.