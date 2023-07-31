Teachers across Chesterfield County have been busy working in their classrooms preparing for the first day of school for students tomorrow, Aug. 2.
Some of them are first year teachers, returning teachers, or new to the district.
Local teachers have been doing anything from putting up bulletin boards, building their classroom libraries, making charts, decorating doors and hallways, making class rolls, arranging desks, and even climbing ladders.
Many of them had teacher aids, family members, or friends helping them get ready for their kids. Whatever the case, teachers want to make sure their students feel welcome and cared about as they enter their classrooms tomorrow.