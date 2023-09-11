The Town of Pageland received an overall good report from its annual audit during the Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
William Hancock, CPA with the Brittingham Group, said “the town complied, in all material respects, with the types of compliance requirements for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2022.”
Hancock also reported that the town had a “little loss” of approximately $40,000. This means the town spent more than it brought in.
In an interview with the PPJ, town administrator Shane Sligh said the loss does not mean that the town has a deficit of $40,000. He said some years there is a gain, and some years there is a loss. The town always has enough money in the budget to operate as it should, he said.
Also during the Town Council meeting, heads of the departments brought their ‘wish lists’ before Council.
Andre Singleton, head of Parks and Recreation, said the surveillance cameras at the Community Center need to be replaced. He also said the parking lot needs to be resealed.
Fire Department Chief Tommy Rivers came before Council to request the purchase of a new fire truck. Rivers said Council should consider purchasing the fire apparatus before interest rates increase. He said additional staffing is also needed “to better protect our citizens.”
Police Chief Dean Short asked Council to consider increasing police officers’ salaries by 15% in order to compete with surrounding law enforcement agencies and in order to retain officers. He said the increase in salaries will put them equal with what the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office pays their officers.
Stewart Johnson, head of Public Works, asked Council to purchase a dump trailer and a grabble hook for the backhoe. He said the department needs to try and eliminate CDL requirements as much as possible. Operating the dump trailer and using a grabble hook for the backhoe would not require the operator to have a CDL.