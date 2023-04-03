“Students don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.”
New Heights Middle’s 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year (TOY), Kevin Jarman, believes building relationships with students that lead to lifelong friendships is the key to his success as a teacher.
Jarman has been the health and physical education teacher at his school for the last four years. He taught health and physical education to students in different grade levels in the North Carolina Public Schools for 32 years.
He said he felt very honored to be chosen by his peers as TOY for New Heights Middle.
Jarman feels a major key to successful teaching is developing relationships with students.
“Students don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care,” he remarked. “Relationships are the key that opens the door.”
Jarman said the biggest challenge in the classroom is student behavior.
“As long as students behave, teaching is a joy,” he said. “When a student is misbehaving, they violate all the other students’ right to learn.”
As for his relationship with his fellow teachers, Jarman referred to Ron Clark’s “55 Essential Rules for Success.”
“Number 3 is to be an up-lifter,” he noted. “I believe if you plant good seeds, you get good crops. Everybody can use an up-lifting word, or two.”
Jarman earned a bachelor of science degree from East Carolina University in 1987.
He and his wife, Lisa, live in Wingate, N.C. They have two daughters, Alexis and Kasey.
In addition to his teaching career, Jarman runs two other businesses. His hobbies are hunting, fishing and playing golf.