Amira Raso, a senior at Central High, is the 2023 recipient of the SSgt. Jason Hicks Memorial Scholarship.
Raso was awarded the scholarship during Central’s Awards Night program Tuesday, May 30. Theresa Hicks, mother of Jason Hicks, presented Raso with the award. Raso plans to attend Charleston Southern in the fall.
The SSgt. Jason Hicks Memorial Scholarship Fund was established following Hicks’ death in Afghanistan March 23, 2003. Hicks and five other U. S. Air Force Combat Search and Rescue airmen were killed while on a humanitarian mission.
The memorial scholarship has been awarded each year in Hicks’ name since that time to a graduating senior from Central High. Hicks, a native of Jefferson, graduated from Central in 1996.
Any graduating senior of Central can apply for the scholarship. Recipients are based on their leadership abilities and community service.