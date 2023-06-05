Amira Raso

 Simeon Little/For the Progressive Journal

Amira Raso, a senior at Central High, is the 2023 recipient of the SSgt. Jason Hicks Memorial Scholarship.

Raso was awarded the scholarship during Central’s Awards Night program Tuesday, May 30. Theresa Hicks, mother of Jason Hicks, presented Raso with the award. Raso plans to attend Charleston Southern in the fall.