Cammie Locklear has been named assistant principal of Jefferson Elementary School beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.
Locklear is a 23-year veteran teacher with the Chesterfield County School District. She has taught Spanish at both Cheraw and Chesterfield High Schools. She is the World Language District Representative to the Olde English Consortium, where she has served as committee chair and presented at several conferences. She has championed the implementation of the S.C. Seal of Biliteracy in the District that has seen substantial growth in participation and students receiving national accreditation. She is also a participant in the District’s Aspiring Principals’ Program.