Stacey McDonald has been named an assistant principal at Central High School beginning with the 2023-2024 school year. He is a native of Cheraw and a graduate of Cheraw High School. McDonald began his teaching career in 2014 at Cheraw High School where he served as a U.S. History teacher and coach. He continued teaching in Marion County from 2015-2017. In 2017 he relocated and taught for three years at North Myrtle Beach Middle School. Upon returning to Chesterfield County, McDonald taught at Marlboro County High and most recently at Darlington High School. He has extensive experience in curriculum design and instruction, including working with various school and district-level curriculum and data teams throughout his career. He has also led district-wide professional development opportunities.
McDonald named assistant principal of Central High
