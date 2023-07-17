PAGNWS-07-18-23 LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK ART

To help parents and caregivers remember to never leave a child in a car, DHEC is supporting a Prevent Vehicular Heatstroke educational campaign and is distributing “Look Before You Lock” materials to Safe Kids Coalitions around the state, while supplies last.

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reminds parents and caregivers of lifesaving steps they can build into their daily routines to help prevent pediatric vehicular heatstroke, commonly referred to as hot-car deaths.

Heatstroke can occur throughout the year as temperatures inside a vehicle can reach life threatening levels even on mild or cloudy days. Children are particularly vulnerable to hot car deaths as their bodies’ ability to maintain internal body temperatures is not as efficient as adults, and their body temperature increases at a rate of 3 or 5 times faster than adults.