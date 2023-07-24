PAGNWS-07-25-23 VEHICLE CRASH ART

Local emergency workers responded to a sports car crash July 14 on Dewitt Lowery Road near Plyler Road.

 Contributed

PRESS RELEASE

High Point Fire, Pageland Rescue, Lifeguard EMS, and Lancaster EMS responded to a vehicle crash on Dewitt Lowery Road near Plyler Rd. Friday, July 14, at approximately 10:10 p.m.