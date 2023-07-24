PRESS RELEASE
High Point Fire, Pageland Rescue, Lifeguard EMS, and Lancaster EMS responded to a vehicle crash on Dewitt Lowery Road near Plyler Rd. Friday, July 14, at approximately 10:10 p.m.
According to a report by High Point Fire, Engine 51 arrived on the crash scene to find a sports car with severe front-end damage in a ditch.
The driver had been thrown from the car and was in the ditch on the opposite side of the road. Firefighters began assessing the driver for injuries.
Pageland Rescue and Lifeguard EMS arrived and assumed patient care.
Firefighters used oil dry to control fluid spills from the car and cleared the roadway of debris that could damage vehicles.
Lancaster EMS arrived and transported the driver to the hospital.
The crash is being investigated by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Highway Patrol.