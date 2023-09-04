No. 87 lay on Buddy Bufford Field as still as a stone. Louis Miller, senior end, had broken ribs, but better days lay ahead. The undefeated Red Devils would beat Dade County to claim the 1960 Class C State Championship. Louis would make All State, first team, and his athleticism promised more success in another sport down the road.

Flash forward to August 18. Eddie Drinkard and I traveled to the Old Edwards Club near Highlands, North Carolina, to visit with Lou, as he’s known today. We talked football and Lou recalled a key play just before the half against Dade County. “I fielded a kickoff and threw a left-handed pass across the field to Franklin Banks and he took it to the house.”