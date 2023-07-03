Common sense. The Scientific Revolution began with famous individuals such as Copernicus and Galileo and led to the idea of thinking rationally: things should make sense.
By the 18th century, many of these rational thinkers began to question whether their governments and societies made sense; the Age of Enlightenment had merged with natural history. If science was good in the natural world, perhaps it could be good in society. Thomas Paine, an English immigrant, would go on to write his famous pamphlet entitled “Common Sense.”
“In the following pages I offer nothing more than simple facts, plain arguments, and common sense,” he wrote.
Miracle of miracles, people read his pamphlet (even if it “Paine-d” them to do so). At the time, 70% of men and 40% of women in British America could read, the highest literacy level anywhere in the world. They read. They talked about what they read. They argued. They disagreed.
Was John Locke correct about government working on behalf of the citizens they governed? Were humans born with certain, God-given rights — the rights to liberty, equality and property? The ideas of John Locke were especially important for places such as the Carolinas, where he had helped to write the state’s first constitution, the Fundamental Laws. Perhaps that is one key reason individual liberties (with a hypocritical caveat regarding slavery) have always resonated in this state.
Could we be rational? Did we have unalienable rights? I am arguing that the American independence movement was so revolutionary because it involved people sitting down (or standing up) and arguing with each other about whether things were being done in rational ways.
One of the most famous Normal Rockwell paintings, done in 1943 and entitled “Freedom of Speech,” was of a town hall meeting with all eyes turned to one standing figure, addressing his fellow citizens. This painting has resonated so well with Americans because it stands for why we fought a revolution — the ability to rationally discuss our issues.
Was Montesquieu right when he said the commoners were being stripped of their rights by priests and nobles? Was Rousseau right when he argued the less government the better? And were Adam Smith and other liberal economists right when they began advocating a new approach to economics, one that limited government regulations and monopolies?
My point is that the British colonists in America began to read and talk to each other. They disagreed with each other. They slowly reached a consensus on some arguments, and vehemently disagreed on others. The Fourth of July became a pivotal date in American history.
We all remember the story from our elementary school days. The French and Indian War in America (1754-63) led to an economic crisis for the British, who sought to restructure the tax codes and mercantilist restrictions. After all, having taken so much land from the French, they now had an empire, and empires cost money.
The British Parliament — equivalent to America’s Congress — has the responsibility to raise taxes. In 1764, they sought to enforce the sugar tax by, ironically, lowering it and enforcing its collection. Colonists rioted. They then sought to place a tax on paper goods with a stamp. Colonists rioted. They then sought to spread out the taxes on items such as paper, glass and paint. Colonists rioted.
Why? This was a new age of literate or semi-literate people sitting down to ask whether these things made sense. Do we do this today? Do we sit down and ask whether what the few impose on the many makes sense? Oftentimes the answer is yes, but as often, the opposite is the case. We opposed taxes in part because nobody likes to pay taxes. But also because without representation in Parliament, we had not consented to a change in the tax system.
We must think rationally and be prepared to take a stand if the principles of the majority are trampled by the few. In our parents and grandparents’ lifetimes, the world experienced what could happen when the majority were overwhelmed by the minority. Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy and Communist Russia all served as object lessons.
Jeremy Bentham, a 19th-century British philosopher, argued that sometimes we must limit the freedoms of the minority (not determined by race, gender or religion) for the benefit of the majority. The signs in restaurant restrooms which state workers must wash their hands prior to going back to work is a direct result of this. It is beneficial for the majority to have the minority wash their hands, not touch their noses or eat the food they are preparing, even if it limits the personal freedoms of those workers.
So, when Parliament ordered all tea purchased had to be through a specific entity in accordance with the laws of mercantilism (the Navigation Acts), we boarded the ships and threw the tea overboard. What a party that was. When Parliament closed the ports, we organized a meeting -a congress — to discuss just what we should do.
While we were analyzing the situation, attempting to come to a consensus, the British overplayed their hand, marching to the towns of Lexington and Concord in Massachusetts to confiscate caches of weapons and ammunition. If you were to visit the monument at Concord, you would see the following lines written by Ralph Waldo Emerson:
“By the rude bridge that arched the flood,
Their flag to April’s breeze unfurled,
Here once the embattled farmers stood,
And fired the shot heard round the world.”
The Age of Revolution began with that shot. What the world heard was “We can sit down and discuss our differences rationally and come to a consensus for the majority.”
On July 4, 1776, a committee led by Thomas Jefferson hashed out the lines of the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” It goes on to say that governments derive their powers from the consent of the governed, the rights of the majority. If these rights are not secured, then “it is the Right of the People to alter or abolish it.”
Last month, at the Union County Juneteenth celebration, the spokesperson said, “We come together in celebration not to divide, but to unite.”
Let us unite this Independence Day by embracing our differences and coming to common consensuses. Let those be, at the very least “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Let us open dialogues with those who choose different lifestyles and religions than us. We need not accept or convert, but we can come to a consensus about our unalienable rights and live in more perfect harmony.