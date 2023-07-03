PAGNWS-07-04-23 RICHARDSON COL ON JULY 4

English immigrant Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense,” a 47-page pamphlet published in January 1776, made the case for independence from Britain, using common sense or rational thought as its basis.

Common sense. The Scientific Revolution began with famous individuals such as Copernicus and Galileo and led to the idea of thinking rationally: things should make sense.

By the 18th century, many of these rational thinkers began to question whether their governments and societies made sense; the Age of Enlightenment had merged with natural history. If science was good in the natural world, perhaps it could be good in society. Thomas Paine, an English immigrant, would go on to write his famous pamphlet entitled “Common Sense.”

Dr. Kim Richardson is an associate professor of history at the University of South Carolina Lancaster, where he has taught since 2008.