The Pageland Police Department released information regarding a deadly shooting last Thursday (May 25).
According to the report, Pageland Police officers responded to a shooting incident just after 9 p.m., Thursday, May 25, at the 600 block of W. McGregor St. They arrived on the scene to find a deceased juvenile victim.
While on the scene, officers reported being notified of a second location with two additional juvenile shooting victims with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the report, officers were able to identify a juvenile suspect, who was taken into custody. Due to the victims and suspect’s ages, their names were not released.
The Pageland Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and no further information was disclosed at the time of the release.
The department thanked the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and SLED for their assistance with the investigation.