Chesterfield County Democratic Party meeting
The Chesterfield County Democratic Party will meet 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Chesterfield Family YMCA, 344 E. Boulevard, Chesterfield.
Senior Bingo
Senior Bingo will be held at the Pageland Community Library, 109 W. Blakeney St., for fun, food, fellowship and prizes on Wednesday, July 19, at 10 a.m.
Mark your calendars now and bring a friend or two.
The event is sponsored by the library and Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation. For more information, call 843-672-6930 or 843-337-8186.
Pageland and Jefferson Schools Employee Appreciation Night
An “All Pageland and Jefferson Schools Employee Appreciation Night” will be held Wednesday, July 19, at the Pageland Community Center, 1113 W. McGregor St., from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.
There will be a brief devotional period and drawings for door prizes.
The event is sponsored by Sherby Blakeney, program coordinator and the town of Pageland. For more information, call 843-453-5210.