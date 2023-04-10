The Easter Bunny, AKA Peter Cottontail, got an early start making surprise visits to local neighborhoods on Sunday, April 2.
The young and the old were happy and excited to see Peter Cottontail.
The event was sponsored by the Pageland Rescue Squad and the Pageland Fire Department.