The South Carolina Legislature has taken steps to help the state’s citizens find better jobs by streamlining state agencies working around workforce. The Department of Commerce is also successful in recruiting more and higher paying jobs for its citizens. South Carolina has low unemployment, yet employers are having an extremely difficult time finding people to work. At the heart of the problem is our labor force participation rate (LFPR). As of February 2023, only 55.9% of people eligible to work (South Carolinians 16 years or older, excluding active-duty military and those in institutional settings) were either employed or actively seeking employment. This is the third lowest rate in the US.

Since last year, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) has been seeking to determine the causes of this situation. To that end, last year, DEW established a Labor Force Participation Task Force. That group commissioned a survey of individuals who were in DEW wage records in 2019, claims unemployment benefits in 2020, and did not appear in the 2021 wage records. Of that group, about 28% indicated that they were not currently working but could work if the right opportunity arose.

Brian Piascik is General Manager of Coast RTA and current President of the Transportation Association of South Carolina. He can be reached at bpiascik@coastrta.com.

