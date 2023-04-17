FoodShare Chesterfield strives to make it easier for families in the county to enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables every day through the use of their Fresh Food Boxes.
Stacee Mosier, director of the county FoodShare program, said the program is open to everyone in the county and the boxes are distributed every other Thursday of each month.
Mosier said the boxes are just $15 and $20 and are filled with fresh fruits and vegetables. She said there are three pick-up locations in the county where the boxes are distributed. They include Sandhills Medical Center, 645 S. 7th St, McBee, from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.; Council on Aging, 535 E. Boulevard, Chesterfield, from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.; and Helping Hands Outreach Center, 205 W. Pigg St., Pageland, from 4 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Orders need to be placed no later than the Monday before distribution on Thursday. You can call your orders in to 843-910-5588, Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can also order in the comments section on the FoodShare Chesterfield Facebook page, or send your order to FoodShareCCHC@gmail.com.
Payments can be sent to CCCC, P.O. Box 648, Chesterfield, SC 29709. Payments can also be dropped in the Chesterfield DSS drop box, and they can be made through PayPal to the email address listed above. SNAP recipients pay for their orders when they pick them up.
Mosier said the program is always in need of volunteers, especially younger ones. She said senior citizens need help getting their boxes to their cars. Some of the boxes weigh 10-17 pounds, and the current volunteers are usually 60 years and older, she said.
Most of the volunteers are needed at the Chesterfield location, Mosier noted.
The next food box pick-up times are scheduled for April 20 and May 4 & 18.